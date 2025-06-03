President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently restore the critical bridge in Mokwa, Niger State, which was recently destroyed by a devastating flood that claimed at least 158 lives and severed a major transportation link between northern and southern Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, made this known on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Mokwa on behalf of the President. The visit comes in the wake of the May 29 disaster that left widespread destruction in its path, including the collapse of four major bridges and the destruction of over 200 homes.

Speaking to the traditional ruler of Mokwa, Mohammed Aliyu (Ndalila of Mokwa), Goronyo conveyed the President’s sorrow over the incident and reassured residents of federal government intervention.

“The President gave a clear directive for me to come and commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the ugly incident,” Goronyo stated. “He has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to do everything possible to restore vehicular access by creating an alternative route and urgently working on the damaged bridge.”

The destroyed bridge is a vital artery for the movement of goods and people between the North and South of Nigeria. The disruption has had a significant impact on commerce, particularly given the high volume of articulated trucks that rely on the route daily.

Goronyo emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to rehabilitating federal road infrastructure, especially in Niger State due to its strategic geographical importance.

In his response, the Ndalila of Mokwa revealed that the scale of destruction was worse than initially reported. He said many people remain unaccounted for and appealed to the Federal Government to expedite the resettlement of displaced families and rebuild critical infrastructure, including a collapsed railway bridge and the main road bridge.

“The flood destroyed not only the main bridge but also the rail bridge. We are in urgent need of help to restore connectivity and rebuild the lives of our people,” the traditional ruler said.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, who accompanied the delegation, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the high-level visit and concern shown to the victims.

“This visit and the president’s directive give us hope. It shows the Federal Government stands with the people of Niger State in this difficult time,” Garba said.

The Federal Ministry of Works is expected to commence emergency remedial measures immediately, while long-term reconstruction plans for the affected bridges are being finalized.