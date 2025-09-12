Preparations are taking shape as Nigerians are trooping at Eko hotel to witness history in the making....

Celebrity chef, Hilda baci, plans to cook a out 250 bags of rice to make the largest pot of jollof.

She intends to become the Guinness world record holder as she embarks on this history making event

The venue, formally muri okunola park, was changed due to the need for a larger and more prestigious stage for what is expected to be one of Nigeria’s most memorable cultural and culinary celebrations.

Beyond the Guinness World Record attempt, the festival will feature food exhibitions, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and immersive experiences designed to celebrate Jollof rice as a symbol of identity, resilience, and community.