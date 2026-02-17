The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has reinforced its unwavering commitment to the welfare of families of fallen and wounded police officers through a comprehensive empowerment initiative....

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has reinforced its unwavering commitment to the welfare of families of fallen and wounded police officers through a comprehensive empowerment initiative.

The programme was organized under the leadership of the Chairperson, POWA Zamfara State Command, Hajiya Asma’u Balarabe Maikaba, who was represented at the event by Mrs. Josephine Alfred.

As part of the initiative, food items were distributed to the seventy family of officers who paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, as well as the family of officers wounded in action, to cushion their immediate welfare needs.

The beneficiaries also received vocational training in the production of liquid soap and shampoo, equipping them with practical and income-generating skills aimed at fostering self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

In her remarks on behalf of the Chairperson, Mrs. Josephine Alfred commended the families for their resilience and steadfastness, assuring them of POWA’s continued support and solidarity.

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, praised POWA for the thoughtful and impactful initiative.

He reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to prioritizing the welfare of officers and their families.