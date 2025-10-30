Following the incident of a fierce gun battle between the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and a suspected drug group in Okpuje, a village in the Uzeba community, Owan West Local Government Area, the Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged killin...

Following the incident of a fierce gun battle between the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and a suspected drug group in Okpuje, a village in the Uzeba community, Owan West Local Government Area, the Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged killing of a 16-year-old boy, Emmanuel George, who reportedly died during the clash.

According to a Thursday statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the residents of the community accused the NDLEA officials of being responsible for the teenager’s death.

while two other persons, identified as Godspower Omage (20) and Ajayi Irobia (54), were said to be receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, visited the community to console the bereaved family and ascertain the true situation.

Agbonika said the Police have taken over the case and commenced a thorough and impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The CP also visited the mortuary where the remains of the deceased boy were deposited, and he arranged for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and ensure proper documentation for the ongoing investigation.

TVC previously reported that one person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a fierce gun battle between a suspected drug group and officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Okpuje, Uzeba community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday.

A 16-year-old Emmanuel Monday has been confirmed dead during the shootout, while the injured were an NDLEA official, a 20-year-old Godspower Omage, and a 54-year-old Ajayi Irobia.