One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a fierce gun battle between a suspected drug group and officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Okpuje, Uzeba community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday.
According to The Nation, a 16-year-old Emmanuel Monday has been confirmed dead during the shootout, while the injured were an NDLEA official, a 20-year-old Godspower Omage, and a 54-year-old Ajayi Irobia.
Edo State NDLEA Commander of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said operatives of the agency were on official assignment when they were attacked by armed drug barons.
He said the community was renowned for cannabis sativa cultivation.
Edo Police Deputy spokesman, ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, visited the community to console the bereaved family and ascertain the true situation.
It said the Edo CP visited the parents of the deceased boy and held a peace engagement with community leaders and youths.
The statement said Agbonika said the Police have taken over the case and commenced a thorough and impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Furthermore, the CP visited Godswill Memorial Nursing Centre, Uzeba, where he met God’spower Omage (20 years) and Ajayi Irobia (54 years), who were receiving medical attention. He assured them of justice and police support.
“The CP also visited the mortuary where the remains of the deceased boy were deposited, and he arranged for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and ensure proper documentation for the ongoing investigation.