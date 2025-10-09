The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The meeting focused on the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) ...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting focused on the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, and provided an opportunity for both institutions to engage in extensive discussions on strengthening collaboration, upholding the rule of law, and promoting public trust in the justice system.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Nigeria Police Force clarified that while there is no existing court order halting the enforcement of the Act, it has temporarily suspended implementation of the law.

This decision, the statement said, was made “out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association,” pending the hearing of a motion on notice fixed for October 16, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State.

To reinforce cooperation between the two institutions, the Police and the NBA jointly inaugurated a Police-NBA Committee, aimed at improving coordination and mutual understanding on matters of law enforcement and justice delivery.

Meanwhile, the Police advised vehicle owners and motorists to use the suspension period to regularise their vehicle documentation and ensure compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of shaded or tinted vehicle glasses in the country.

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to lawful and transparent policing, IGP Egbetokun stated that the Nigeria Police remains resolute in enforcing all existing laws “with fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of all citizens,” while continuing to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders in the justice system.