The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has responded to reports of a Federal High Court order directing it to maintain the status quo in the ongoing legal battle over the enforcement of tinted glass permits, clarifying that it has not yet been formally served with the court’s directive. This clarification...

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has responded to reports of a Federal High Court order directing it to maintain the status quo in the ongoing legal battle over the enforcement of tinted glass permits, clarifying that it has not yet been formally served with the court’s directive.

This clarification came after human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong shared excerpts of the court order on social media.

In a post on X, Effiong included a copy of the ruling, which appeared to restrain the police from enforcing the controversial tinted glass permit policy pending further hearing.

Responding via the same platform, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said:

“While we have not been officially served the court order you’re referencing, let me, in the meantime, show point no. 8 (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point no. 6. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one.”

Point 8 of the ruling states: “Meanwhile, Reliefs 1, 2 and 3 are hereby refused.”

The denied reliefs were part of a motion filed by the applicant, John Aikpokpo-Martins, in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, seeking to temporarily stop the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from implementing the revised tinted glass permit policy set to begin on October 6, 2025.

READ ALSO: Delta Police Seize 25 Vehicles Over Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit

The reliefs included a request for an interim injunction to halt enforcement actions such as vehicle stops, arrests, or the collection of permit renewal fees via a private account pending the determination of the substantive motion.

They reliefs read: “An order of interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, their officers, men, agents, privies and/or contractors from implementing or enforcing the new tinted glass permit policy set to commence on October 6, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

“An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from stopping, harassing, arresting, detaining, impounding vehicles or extorting motorists in purported enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

“An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from using the Parkway Projects account (No. 4001017918) to collect any fees for the renewal of tinted glass permits or to conduct any government business pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Effiong had earlier posted excerpts of the court order, which restrained the police from taking further action on the enforcement of tinted glass regulations pending the determination of the case.

Reacting to the ruling, lead counsel for the applicant, Kunle Edun, SAN, hailed the decision as “a major step in upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens while the substantive issues are yet to be decided.”