The Delta State Police Command has seized twenty-five vehicles in connection with the enforcement of the tinted glass permit regulation. This action comes despite a recent Federal High Court ruling in Warri, Delta State, which ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police to h...

This action comes despite a recent Federal High Court ruling in Warri, Delta State, which ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police to halt the enforcement of the tinted glass permit requirement for vehicle owners.

The court directed both the police and the IGP to maintain the current situation and “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

Earlier in April, the Nigeria Police Force announced the nationwide resumption of issuing tinted glass permits through the Police Specialized Services Automation Project, following a suspension of the program in 2022.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun had initially set a deadline of August 12 for motorists to secure the permits, but subsequently extended it to October 2.

The police maintain that the policy is legitimate, referencing the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act of 1991 and emphasizing its importance for national security.

A statement on Friday, October 3, on its verified “X” page — @DeltaPoliceNG said, “Enforcement of tint permits. Twenty-five vehicles were impounded for driving a tinted vehicle without a tinted permit in Asaba.

“Visit @POSSAP_NGG website today and get it done or your police state headquarters.’