The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced that strict enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) requirement will begin across Nigeria on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The directive comes under the authority of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, a law intended to bolster security and curb criminal behavior.

Under the new mandate, all vehicles with tinted windows are expected to carry valid and verifiable permit documents, which must be presented whenever requested by law enforcement.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 7 Headquarters, ASP Mohammed Halima, the grace period recently granted to motorists to obtain or renew their TGPs has officially lapsed.

In a statement, Halima said, “The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger States, that the full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) will commence nationwide on Thursday, 2nd October, 2025.

“Implications for Motorists: Operating a vehicle with tinted glass without an approved permit is now an offence.

“Routine checks will be conducted across FCT and Niger State by designated enforcement teams.

“Defaulters risk vehicle impoundment and possible legal prosecution.

“To avoid sanctions, motorists are strongly advised to apply for or revalidate their Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) via the official police portal: www.possap.gov.ng

“Compliance with this directive is not only a legal duty but a collective effort toward ensuring public safety and national security. We therefore call on all residents to show patriotism by supporting law enforcement personnel during this exercise.

“For verified information and updates regarding permit application procedures and other police services, follow our official social media platforms via the link below: https://linktr.ee/npfzoneviiabuja?utm_source=linktree_admin_share.”