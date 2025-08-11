The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved a further extension of the grace period for enforcing the tinted glass permit requirement for vehicles, shifting the deadline to 2 October 2025....

The decision follows a surge in applications through the official portal, which the Force says reflects increased public compliance.

The extension will allow more time for thorough vetting of applicants to ensure only eligible individuals are issued permits, in line with national security considerations.

Police said the period will also be used to refine both digital and physical verification processes to safeguard the integrity of the system and prevent abuse.

The Force reaffirmed that the only authorised platform for applications is https://possap.gov.ng, urging citizens to ignore unofficial channels.

It also encouraged the public to report any cases of extortion, hidden charges or unauthorised processing to the dedicated hotline 09169967000.

This is the second time the Police will be extending the grace period for motorists to register to get the permit.

Force Public Relations Officer DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police remain committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures.