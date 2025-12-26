The Lagos State Police Command is seeking public help in reuniting a woman, who is suspected to be suffering from a loss of memory, with her family, after kind-hearted individuals found her around Gowon Estate on Wednesday. According to a Friday statement shared on X by the Command’s Public Re...

The Lagos State Police Command is seeking public help in reuniting a woman, who is suspected to be suffering from a loss of memory, with her family, after kind-hearted individuals found her around Gowon Estate on Wednesday.

According to a Friday statement shared on X by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the woman has been taken into custody and is receiving proper care.

The statement reads, “Mrs Elizabeth Orji was found by a kind-hearted member of the public around Gowon Estate on 24 December 2025.

“She appears to be experiencing memory loss and is only able to remember her name. She is currently safe and receiving care in Police custody.”

“The Police humbly appeal to members of the public for assistance. Anyone with information that could help reunite her with her family or loved ones is kindly requested to contact DPO Gowon Estate on +234 816 572 6359,” the statement concluded.