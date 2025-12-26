The Lagos State Police Command, during an intelligence-driven stop-and-search operation by the operatives attached to the Ishashi division, recovered an illegal firearm during a routine patrol in the state. According to a Tuesday statement shared on X by the Command’s Police Public Relations Offic...

According to a Tuesday statement shared on X by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on Friday, operatives of the Anti-Crime Unit attached to the Ishashi Division recovered a locally made, cut-to-size double-barrel firearm along with two cartridges on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m.

Adebisi noted that ‘Stop-And-Search’ operations are not intended to inconvenience innocent motorists, but are rather a strategy deployed to flush out criminals operating in unassuming disguises.

The statement reads, “The statement Stop-and-Search Is Not Meant to Inconvenience Innocent Motorists but to Flush Out Criminals in Disguise. It remains a proactive crime-prevention measure.

“On December 23, 2025, at about 10:44 p.m., operatives of the Anti-Crime Unit of Ishashi Division, led by the DPO, recovered a locally made cut-to-size double-barrel firearm with two cartridges during a patrol and stop-and-search operation within the division’s jurisdiction.”