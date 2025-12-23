In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the massive deployment of police personnel across the State to ensure a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year celebra...

In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the massive deployment of police personnel across the State to ensure a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year celebration.

According to a Tuesday statement signed by SP Abimbola Adesisi, CP Jimoh deployed over 5,000 police officers across major highways, inner roads, and waterways across the state before, during and after the Yuletide celebration.

The statement reads, “The deployment comprises conventional police officers, tactical units, and intelligence operatives to ensure close monitoring of persons or groups of persons whose activities could threaten public peace; marine officers to intensify patrol and surveillance of all waterways to forestall the State from being infiltrated by criminals through the waterways.

“Special Squads are strategically positioned across Lagos State to forestall any breach of security. Area Commanders, DPOs, and Heads of Tactical Units have been directed to intensify patrols, ensure visibility policing, and maintain round-the-clock surveillance across the nooks and crannies of the State before, during, and after the festivities. Deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous, but firm in the discharge of their duties.”

The statement added, “To address traffic management and ensure the free flow of vehicular movement, especially during the festive rush, over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for traffic duties across major highways, inner roads, and identified traffic-prone areas in the State.

“In furtherance of efforts to curb the fatal road accidents, particularly during the festive season, CP Jimoh held a strategic meeting with the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, alongside other security and safety agencies within the State, which included representatives of the Heads of FRSC, LASTMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Controller of Works, and others to deliberate on sustainable measures to reduce road accidents and enhance public security and safety.”

The statement further revealed that, “Additionally, Police Joint Teams of Conventional Police, Tactical Squads, Smart operatives, and other intelligence units have been deployed across the State to further crack down and apprehend suspected traffic robbers, miscreants, hoodlums, and other criminal elements, before they seize the opportunity of the festive season to disrupt public peace in the State.

“Special attention is also being given to the security and safety of places of worship and religious houses, recreational centres, nightclubs, markets, motor parks, and other public gathering points, which are expected to witness increased human traffic and its attendant effects on Lagosians during the celebrations.”

CP Jimoh assures residents and visitors gracing the state during the celebration of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and properties throughout the festive season and beyond.

He urges members of the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious movement or untoward incident to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, and 08039344870.