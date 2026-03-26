Zamfara State Police Command has rescued seven family members of one Muhammad Lawal abducted by gunmen at his residence in Nasarawa community, Damba District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen were said to have invaded the house on Wednesday night at about 2250hrs and whisked away…...

Zamfara State Police Command has rescued seven family members of one Muhammad Lawal abducted by gunmen at his residence in Nasarawa community, Damba District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the house on Wednesday night at about 2250hrs and whisked away with the entire family, which included his wife and six children.

According to a statement by the Zamfara police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar, police from Damba division were promptly mobilised to the scene.

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The statement adds that, on arriving the scene, the police engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee.

Yazid further stated that all the victims were successfully rescued unhurt and reunited with their family

The Zamfara police command again reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens while calling on the public to continue to provide timely and useful information to security agencies for prompt action.