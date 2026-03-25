Niger State Police Command has arrested seven suspects linked to an illegal mining operation and vandalism reported at the Gurara waterfalls in the State. Read Also Police Arrest Notorious Suspects In Niger, Recover 42 Sheeps, Bike, OthersNiger: Four Dead As Police Confirm Fresh Bandit Attack In Borgu30 killed, Many Abducted…...

Niger State Police Command has arrested seven suspects linked to an illegal mining operation and vandalism reported at the Gurara waterfalls in the State.

In a Wednesday statement signed by SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the suspects were arrested by Police officers attached to the Gawu-Babangida division during an intelligence-led raid within the waterfalls facility.

The statement reads, “In a continuous effort to protect and safeguard public property, on 22nd March 2026 at about 5 pm, based on a report of illegal mining and vandalism at Gurara waterfalls, Police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Div conducted a raid operation within the facility, and seven suspects were arrested in the act of illegal mining and vandalising the waterfalls area.”

The statement added, “The suspects arrested include: Sahabi Nasiru, 30 years, Sanusi Dahiru, 27 years, Nasiru Hamza, 30 years, Dahiru Umar, 25 years, Jamilu Dahiru, 27 years, Nafiu Dahiru, 30 years, all of Tsauni Area of Gwagwalada, Abuja, and Mohammed Uzaifa, aged 40 years of Lambata.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two water pump engines, fourteen carpets, six shovels, three diggers, two pipes, and seven head pans. The statement disclosed that all arrested suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation. The statement also revealed that a similar raid was carried out in the same facility on 17th March 2026 at about 4 pm, and eight suspects were arrested with the recovery of thirteen shovels, six diggers, thirteen head pans, twenty-four carpets, etc.