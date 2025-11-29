The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspects and rescued seven boys who were allegedly held against their will by an internet fraud syndicate known as Hustlers Kingdom in Warri. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspects and rescued seven boys who were allegedly held against their will by an internet fraud syndicate known as Hustlers Kingdom in Warri.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the operation followed a complaint received on November 17 from one of the boys, who claimed he was deceived into going to the apartment.

Edafe wrote, “We received a complaint from one of the boys who said he was deceived into the apartment, which he later discovered to be Hustlers Kingdom (HK), and whenever they don’t get a paying client, they use a cane (koboko) to flog them. You need to see the boy’s back.

“Operatives of QRS swiftly responded and stormed the apartment, rescued seven boys being held against their will, and arrested the two suspects who call themselves ‘chairmen.’”

The video footage displayed bundles of canes, phones, and laptops that the group allegedly used to carry out their operations. One of the “chairmen” admitted that the group was involved in internet fraud, commonly referred to as “yahoo.”

Two of the victims, aged 28 and 23, also spoke on camera, describing how they were starved and flogged by the “chairmen,” with visible marks on their bodies.