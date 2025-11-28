‏The Zamfara State Police Command has joined police formations across the country in commemorating the 70th anniversary of women in the Nigeria Police Force, celebrating seven decades of service, dedication, and sacrifice. As part of the anniversary activities, female officers from the Command pai...

‏The Zamfara State Police Command has joined police formations across the country in commemorating the 70th anniversary of women in the Nigeria Police Force, celebrating seven decades of service, dedication, and sacrifice.

As part of the anniversary activities, female officers from the Command paid courtesy visits to retired senior female officers, honouring them for their years of professionalism and outstanding contributions to policing in Nigeria.

The officers also visited the Nigeria Police Secondary School in Gusau, where they engaged students particularly young girls on the vital role women play in law enforcement and national development.

They encouraged the students to consider careers in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that women continue to excel in various capacities within the service.

In addition, the delegation visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, where they offered financial support to assist patients with medical bills.

The Zamfara State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Maikaba (psc+), reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender inclusiveness, supporting female personnel, and recognising their contributions to peace and security in the state and across Nigeria.