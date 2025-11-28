In a move to intensify operations against rising insecurity, the Delta State has declared war against the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and covered number plates. According to a Friday statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, over hundred ...

According to a Friday statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, over hundred vehicles have been seized so far in the operation.

Edafe said, “In this yuletide season, and the need to be proactive and prevent crime, the Delta State Police Command has commenced the enforcement of a total clampdown on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates and unregistered vehicles. So far about one hundred vehicles have been impounded.

“Deltans who fall short of this should ensure compliance to avoid their vehicles getting impounded.”