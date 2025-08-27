The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has confirmed the rescue of 13 passengers abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Ore Expressway....

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has confirmed the rescue of 13 passengers abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Ore Expressway.

The passengers were seized on Saturday afternoon near Ekhiadolor after armed men attacked their bus.

The driver was shot and left by the roadside before the victims were forced into the surrounding bushes.

Agbonika said the police immediately launched a manhunt for the kidnappers, deploying special squads, drones and other equipment.

He added that the injured driver is responding to treatment at a hospital in Benin.

Giving an update yesterday, the police boss said all the victims had been rescued while the search for the suspects continues.

“We have rescued all the victims. We have been on this since the day the incident occurred. We deployed drones and other gadgets to help in the search,” he said.

A video shared online by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, showed the wounded driver lying beside the bus with blood-soaked clothes before being lifted into a Hilux vehicle and taken to hospital.