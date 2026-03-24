The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two men in connection with the theft of a Toyota Camry saloon car in Akure, the state capital. According to a statement on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the case was first reported on February 27, 2026, by…...

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two men in connection with the theft of a Toyota Camry saloon car in Akure, the state capital.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the case was first reported on February 27, 2026, by Adeyemi Robert, who said he parked his vehicle (registration number AH173WWD) outside a social event on Sijuade Street on February 14.

“Upon returning after the event, I discovered that the vehicle had been stolen by unknown persons,” Robert was quoted to have said.

The police immediately launched an investigation, combining intelligence gathering and traditional detective work to trace the vehicle.

Their efforts led to the arrest of Awolo Akingbade, 40, who was found in possession of the stolen car.

Further inquiries revealed that the vehicle had been sold to him by the principal suspect, Adeyemi David, who was subsequently apprehended.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle and disposed of it by selling it to the said buyer,” the police statement said.

The Toyota Camry has been recovered and secured as evidence, while both suspects are cooperating with investigators.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, commended the officers for their diligence and professionalism, which led to the recovery of the car and arrest of the suspects.

He warned that the Command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged criminals to desist.

The police also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and provide “timely, credible and actionable information” to assist in preventing and combating crime in Ondo State.