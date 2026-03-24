The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly explosion along the Kiama–Woro–Borgu Road in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 23, 2026, involved a commercial vehicle travelling from Kiama in Kwara State to Borgu in neighbouring Niger…...

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly explosion along the Kiama–Woro–Borgu Road in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 23, 2026, involved a commercial vehicle travelling from Kiama in Kwara State to Borgu in neighbouring Niger State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Monday, March 23.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the blast was caused by a suspected landmine planted on the road, allegedly by terrorists seeking to disrupt ongoing clearance operations in the area.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Zubairu Inuwa, was killed in the explosion, while a passenger, Nafisat Mohammed, a nursing mother, sustained injuries and has been evacuated for medical treatment. Her infant child, who was also in the vehicle, survived the incident unharmed.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ojo Adekimi, expressed grief over the development, extending condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing the injured victim a speedy recovery.

Operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) unit who responded to the scene confirmed the presence of explosive devices suspected to be landmines along the route.

In response, the Command said additional security personnel have been deployed to the area, while surveillance and monitoring have been intensified to safeguard residents and commuters.

The police assured that the situation remains under close watch and urged members of the public to remain calm while reporting any suspicious movements or objects to security agencies.