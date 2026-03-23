An explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by suspected terrorists in the Woro community, Kaiama local government area of Kwara state, has killed one person and injured one other person. It was gathered that the incident, which happened Monday morning, led to the death of a commercial…...

An explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by suspected terrorists in the Woro community, Kaiama local government area of Kwara state, has killed one person and injured one other person.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened Monday morning, led to the death of a commercial driver, while a nursing mother, also involved, was critically injured.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, who confirmed the incident, debunked earlier reports indicating scores of victims in the incident.

The police boss said that the incident involved a driver of a commercial vehicle and the female passenger, a nursing mother with her young baby.

He said that the driver died on the spot after stepping on the IED, adding that the woman sustained serious injury.

He, however, said that the baby was unscathed.

He also said that the security situation in the area has been brought under control.

The device was said to have been planted along the road leading into the community and detonated as the vehicle approached.

Also confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the attack happened shortly after 7 am, describing it as a calculated act of retaliation by criminal elements.

He disclosed that the injured victim sustained severe wounds, including fractures and a deep head injury, and has been referred to Ilorin for advanced medical care following initial treatment.

Abdullahi linked the incident to recent security operations targeting the logistics network of bandits in the area, particularly the arrest of suspected collaborators and disruption of motorcycle supply chains used by the criminals.

He said there were two IEDs, but only one detonated.

The council boss assured that security agencies have secured the area and restored calm, while maintaining heightened surveillance to forestall further attacks.

He, however, raised alarm over the role of informants in aiding criminal activities, calling on residents to support ongoing efforts to flush out bandits.