The Nigeria Police Force in Jigawa State says it is recording major successes in its ongoing fight against crime, with the recovery of stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, and counterfeit United States dollars during a series of operations across the state. The operations, carried out by officers attached to…...

The Nigeria Police Force in Jigawa State says it is recording major successes in its ongoing fight against crime, with the recovery of stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, and counterfeit United States dollars during a series of operations across the state.

The operations, carried out by officers attached to different divisions of the Command, also led to the arrest of several suspects linked to fraud, theft, and criminal conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP Haruna A. Yahaya, says the achievements reflect the Command’s renewed determination to protect lives and property and maintain law and order across the state.

He said police operatives attached to the Shuwarin Division arrest two suspects accused of circulating fake foreign currency to defraud residents.

Police say thirty-five counterfeit US dollar notes are recovered during the operation along Gwari Road near Shuwarin town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators reveal that the suspects allegedly planned to defraud a resident of Kano State using the fake currency.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate and uncover the source of the counterfeit dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dutse, police respond swiftly after receiving a report of a stolen Lifan motorcycle from Galadanchi Quarters.

Within hours, operatives track down and arrest two suspects allegedly connected to the theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stolen motorcycle is recovered and returned to its owner, while the suspects are charged to court for prosecution.

In another operation in Gwaram Local Government Area, officers arrest a suspect linked to the theft of a white Hijet vehicle.

Police recover the vehicle and hand it back to the rightful owner after completing investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is also charged in court.

Similarly, another suspect is arrested for allegedly trespassing into a residence and stealing a hunter motorcycle in Gwaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorcycle is recovered following what police describe as a rapid response by officers on patrol.

For many residents, these recoveries bring relief at a time when vehicle theft and fraud continue to threaten livelihoods and economic activities.

In communities where motorcycles serve as a major means of transportation and daily income, quick police intervention helps reduce financial losses for victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State Police Command says it remains committed to sustaining aggressive crime-fighting operations across all parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna A. Yahaya, commends officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and dedication.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also calls on residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.

The Command assures the public that it will continue to pursue and prosecute criminal suspects to ensure the safety of lives and property across Jigawa State.