The All Progressives Congress, APC, has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with top party figures emerging victorious in the exercise. Chairman of the Abia State National Assembly Primaries Committee, Erasmus Cishak, announced the results at the party secretariat in…...

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with top party figures emerging victorious in the exercise.

Chairman of the Abia State National Assembly Primaries Committee, Erasmus Cishak, announced the results at the party secretariat in Umuahia, describing the process as transparent, credible, and fair to all aspirants.

According to Cishak, the party provided what he called “a level playing ground” for all contestants and expressed confidence in party members who carried out the exercise across the state.

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Among the winners is the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who secured the APC ticket to contest for the Bende Federal Constituency seat.

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, also emerged victorious in her constituency, alongside other party candidates who clinched tickets through the direct primary election process.