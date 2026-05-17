Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, is the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Zaria Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election. The Speaker was returned through an affirmation by registered members of the party in the 13 electoral wards of Zaria Federal Constituency. …...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, is the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Zaria Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election.

The Speaker was returned through an affirmation by registered members of the party in the 13 electoral wards of Zaria Federal Constituency.

Reacting to the victory, the Speaker said he would continue to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in him by his constituents.

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Thousands of APC members at the federal constituency trooped to the various offices of the party at the electoral wards for the exercise.

At the Kwarbai B APC office, which is the Speaker’s ward, the exercise was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

APC Secretary, at the ward, Nafiu Sabo said Kwarbai B has over 10,000 registered members, but only 220 were cleared to vote.

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The Kwarbai B Ward exercise was conducted in the presence of the Speaker by Iliyasu Balarabe, the APC returning officer for the ward.