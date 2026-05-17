The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. Obasa secured the party’s ticket unopposed during the APC primary election held across the 13 political wards in the…...

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Obasa secured the party’s ticket unopposed during the APC primary election held across the 13 political wards in the constituency, following a unanimous endorsement by delegates and party members.

The exercise, which was described by party officials as peaceful and well-organised, recorded a large turnout of stakeholders, supporters and party faithful who participated in the process.

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Supporters at the venue described the outcome as a clear affirmation of continuity and progressive governance, expressing optimism that his experience as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly would enhance effective representation at the National Assembly.

Obasa, who has presided over the Lagos State House of Assembly for 6 terms is widely regarded as a key figure in Lagos politics. His candidacy is expected to strengthen the APC’s position ahead of the general elections.