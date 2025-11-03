Following the earlier manhunt launched by the Lagos State Police Command to recover a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 stolen at gunpoint in Victoria Island, the command spokesperson announced the successful recovery of the vehicle and the identification of suspects. The Command Public Relations Officer, ...

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement on X, disclosed that the suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, and the outcome will be communicated in due course.

She said, “The vehicle has been promptly recovered by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, and the individuals responsible have been identified. Investigation is currently ongoing, and the outcome will be communicated in due course @BenHundeyin”.”

TVC previously reported that a black 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 (registration number WTO 21 AM) was reportedly stolen at gunpoint by a gang of armed robbers on Saturday, November 1, 2025, on Akin-Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, around four masked robbers struck at about midnight, forcing the driver out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The luxury SUV, bearing Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) 4JGFB4FB8SB274117, was last seen heading toward the Ozumba Mbadiwe axis.

The gang fired a warning shot into the air to scare passersby and executed the operation within minutes. The driver sustained minor injuries after initially resisting the robbers, with onlookers describing the incident as frightening.