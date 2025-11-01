A black 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 (registration number WTO 21 AM) was reportedly stolen at gunpoint by a gang of armed robbers on Saturday, November 1, 2025, on Akin-Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to eyewitnesses, around four masked robbers struck at about midnight, forcing the ...

A black 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 (registration number WTO 21 AM) was reportedly stolen at gunpoint by a gang of armed robbers on Saturday, November 1, 2025, on Akin-Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, around four masked robbers struck at about midnight, forcing the driver out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The luxury SUV, bearing Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) 4JGFB4FB8SB274117, was last seen heading toward the Ozumba Mbadiwe axis.

The gang fired a warning shot into the air to scare passersby and executed the operation within minutes. The driver sustained minor injuries after initially resisting the robbers, with onlookers describing the incident as frightening.

A Senior Police Officer from the Victoria Island Division confirmed the incident, noting that a full-scale manhunt has been launched and the vehicle has been placed on both Lagos State and national security watchlists.

“The Lagos State Police Command has activated joint patrol operations involving anti-robbery, surveillance, and intelligence teams. All exit routes from Victoria Island have been placed under close monitoring,” the officer said.

The stolen SUV is described as a black metallic 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with factory-fitted tinted windows, brown leather interior, LED headlamps, AMG alloy wheels, and a distinctive chrome front grille.

Police have urged the public, car dealers, and auto mechanics to be vigilant and report any sightings of a vehicle matching the description to the nearest station or through emergency hotlines 112 and 767.

The robbery has sparked renewed safety concerns among Victoria Island residents and business operators, who are calling for enhanced night patrols, functional streetlights, and stronger collaboration between security agencies and private estate guards.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that investigations are ongoing and assured the public that all efforts are being made to recover the stolen SUV and apprehend the culprits.