The Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recorded a breakthrough, arresting armed suspects in a series of operations across the state, and recovering assault weapons and other exhibits. A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, made available t...

The Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recorded a breakthrough, arresting armed suspects in a series of operations across the state, and recovering assault weapons and other exhibits.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, made available to TVC on Sunday, disclosed that the operation was carried out across Asaba and its environs following coordinated, intelligence-led deployments by Operatives of the ‘B’ Division Asaba, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Eagle Net Special Squad (ENSS).

The statement read as, “The Delta Police Command struck three times successfully: they arrested a suspected armed robber and cultist, while operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad intercepted a major illicit drug shipment and recovered one fabricated Beretta pistol and one locally made pistol.

Arrest of a suspected armed robber/cultist, and recovery of a locally made pistol

The statement reads, “On 1st October 2025, the DPO B Division Asaba, CSP Edewor Akponegware, led his surveillance team in a swift response to a distress report about a robbery incident around the BONSAAC axis of Asaba, where a female victim was dispossessed of her phone and other valuables at gunpoint by two male suspects. Working with local vigilantes, the team established a discreet cordon and began a methodical sweep of adjoining streets.

“The coordinated push paid off when officers intercepted one suspect, Amara Nwako (male, 21), an indigene of Oko, while his accomplice fled into an uncompleted building. A locally made pistol was recovered during a search of the immediate vicinity. Preliminary findings revealed a possible cult affiliation linking the suspect to a certain Arobaga secret cult. The suspect remains in custody while a manhunt is underway for the fleeing accomplice.”

Arrest of suspected drug peddlers and recovery of illicit drugs

“In a separate operation on 2nd October 2025, a patrol team of Eagle Net Special Squad, Asaba, led by Commander, SP Danyaya Yunusa, working in synergy with the office of the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Illicit Drugs and Human Trafficking, intercepted a truck with Reg. No. 3BGT 18LG driven by one Dennis Uruma, a 52-year-old male of Igalamela LGA, Kogi State. A search yielded large quantities of suspected illicit drugs. The driver was arrested; counting and measurement of exhibits are ongoing,” it added.

Arrest of suspected armed robbers, cultists and recovery of a fabricated baretta pistol

The statement further disclosed that, “In another development, on 3 October 2025, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by the Commander, CSP Nosa Alex, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a targeted raid on a suspected criminal hideout around the Basket Market area of Asaba. During the operation, three suspects, Rabbi Godwin (m, 25), Lucky Nanakumo (m, 20), and David Igwe (m, 19), were arrested.

“A search of the location yielded one fabricated Beretta pistol, which was recovered and secured as evidence. The suspects remain in RRS custody as investigators intensify efforts to arrest additional gang members and recover more weapons.”

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has reiterated the zero tolerance for violent crime, cultism, armed robbery, and drug trafficking. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and continue to share timely, credible information to help the Police serve the public better. He assured that the Command will continue to work with relevant agencies and community partners to dismantle criminal networks, recover weapons, and interrupt drug supply lines.