The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six members of a suspected "one chance" kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate, recovered ₦8.25 million paid as ransom by a victim's family and apprehended four alleged kidnappers and ammunition suppliers in a series of intelligence-led operations across Abuja....

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six members of a suspected “one chance” kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate, recovered ₦8.25 million paid as ransom by a victim’s family and apprehended four alleged kidnappers and ammunition suppliers in a series of intelligence-led operations across Abuja.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the command headquarters on Tuesday, describing the operations as part of the command’s sustained efforts to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements.

Sanusi said the operation followed a distress call received on June 29 over the abduction of a young woman in the Maitama area of Abuja. The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ₦20 million ransom from her family.

According to him, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit tracked the victim to Kwankwashe Village in neighbouring Niger State, where she was held until her family paid ₦8.25 million on July 3 to secure her release.

The police commissioner said investigations continued after the victim regained her freedom, leading to the arrest of six suspected members of the syndicate in Suleja, Niger State, on July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were identified as Ifeoma Nnamchi, alleged to be the gang leader, Peter Rasheed Onwunumah, Olanipekun Anuoluwa, Jemimah Monday, Gabriel Nnamchi and Stanley Nnamchi.

Sanusi said police recovered the entire ₦8.25 million ransom, two operational vehicles – a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Camry – a cutlass, seven pairs of EarPods, jewellery believed to belong to previous victims, five mobile phones and a laptop.

He added that investigations revealed that the alleged gang leader and one of her accomplices had previously been arrested by the FCT Police Command in 2022 and 2019 respectively for similar offences but allegedly returned to criminal activities after regaining their freedom.

According to the commissioner, the syndicate had operated along the Kubwa Expressway, Maitama Federal Housing Road and other parts of the FCT since 2024, admitting to kidnapping and robbing at least five female victims and collecting about ₦12.8 million in ransom.

In a separate operation, Sanusi said police arrested four suspected kidnappers and suppliers of ammunition and illicit drugs during coordinated clearance operations in Kwali, Abaji and Kuje Area Councils, where security operatives also dismantled criminal camps in the Nago Forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were identified as Bello Abdullahi, Shuaibu Iliya, Idris Abubakar and Misbahu Isa.

Sanusi said Isa allegedly led investigators to Zuba Motor Park, where officers recovered 42 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed inside a Volkswagen Golf car.

He alleged that investigations linked Isa to the supply of ammunition to kidnappers operating in Niger, Kaduna and Kogi states, claiming he recently supplied more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition to wanted bandits and kidnappers for ₦3 million.

Other items recovered during the operation included bottles of codeine syrup, cannabis, tramadol tablets and capsules, Exzole tablets, a loaded magazine containing six rounds of live ammunition, cash, clothing, a torchlight and a Tecno mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanusi also disclosed that intelligence-led raids on identified criminal hideouts across the FCT within the past week led to the arrest of 560 additional suspects.

Police also recovered a locally fabricated pistol, a locally made AK-47 rifle and three rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

The commissioner assured residents that the command would sustain its offensive against criminal networks across the FCT and urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to strengthen efforts to protect lives and property.