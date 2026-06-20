The Ondo State Police Command has announced restrictions on vehicular and waterway movement across the Ondo South Senatorial District ahead of Saturday's senatorial by-election, assuring residents of adequate security throughout the exercise....

The Ondo State Police Command has announced restrictions on vehicular and waterway movement across the Ondo South Senatorial District ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election, assuring residents of adequate security throughout the exercise.

The restriction, which will be in force from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 20, applies only to communities within the senatorial district and forms part of security measures put in place for the conduct of the election.

In a statement on Friday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, the Command said the measure was designed to guarantee a peaceful, orderly and credible electoral process while protecting lives and property during the poll.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Felix Ohagwu, said security personnel had been strategically deployed across the district to secure polling units, collation centres, electoral facilities and other sensitive locations.

According to the police, all forms of vehicular movement and transportation on waterways within the affected areas will be prohibited during the election period, except for accredited officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, accredited journalists, emergency responders and other persons legally authorised to perform election-related duties.

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The Command added that security operatives would maintain surveillance on both land and waterways to prevent unauthorised movements capable of disrupting the electoral process.

It warned that any attempt to violate the movement restriction or engage in activities that could undermine the election would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The police also cautioned political parties, candidates, supporters and members of the public against violence, voter intimidation, vote-buying, thuggery and other acts capable of compromising the integrity of the election.

The statement stressed that anyone found breaching electoral laws or engaging in actions likely to cause a breakdown of law and order would be arrested and prosecuted.

Ohagwu further assured residents that the Command had intensified intelligence gathering, visibility policing, strategic patrols and joint operations with other security agencies to maintain a secure environment before, during and after the election.

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The Commissioner also expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for supporting efforts to strengthen security architecture in the state and commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for providing leadership and guidance toward securing electoral processes nationwide.

The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring that the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election is conducted in a peaceful, safe and credible atmosphere.