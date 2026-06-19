The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspected cultists and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across Ilorin, the state capital....

The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspected cultists and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across Ilorin, the state capital.

The arrests followed a coordinated raid carried out by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit in collaboration with other tactical teams of the command at a suspected cult hideout in the Akuo and Fagba areas of Ilorin.

Those arrested include Ismail Sodiq, 35; Ibrahim Saheed, 26; Feyikemi Odoje, 28; Ishola Faisat, 23; Abubakar Zainab, 22; Azeez Olarenwaju, 27; Soliu Ibrahim, 22; and Abdulbasit Abdulkadir, 24.

The police said a cache of weapons and other incriminating items was recovered during the operation. Recovered exhibits include two locally made pistols, one pump-action shotgun, two cut-to-size shotguns, 25 expended cartridges and other dangerous weapons.

The command said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat cult-related activities and other threats to public safety in the state.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Friday, June 19, the arrests and recoveries highlight the command’s determination to prevent criminal elements from operating within the state and to curb violent crimes associated with cult groups.

The police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing to determine the level of involvement of each suspect, uncover the wider network linked to the group and track down other accomplices currently at large.

The statement added that suspects found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the operation, the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Adekimi Ojo, attributed the success to the intelligence-driven policing strategy introduced by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling cultism and other violent crimes through proactive policing, intelligence gathering and collaboration with members of the public.