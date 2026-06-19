Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a 5.7-kilometre township road network in Maiha Local Government Area, a border community strategically located along the Nigeria-Cameroon corridor, in a move aimed at enhancing rural development and stimulating economic activities....

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a 5.7-kilometre township road network in Maiha Local Government Area, a border community strategically located along the Nigeria-Cameroon corridor, in a move aimed at enhancing rural development and stimulating economic activities.

Maiha, known for its role in trans-border trade between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon, has for years faced challenges associated with inadequate road infrastructure despite its economic significance. The newly completed road project is expected to improve mobility, ease transportation of goods and services, and strengthen commercial activities within the area.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Suleiman Mohammed, said the project reflects the state government’s commitment to extending infrastructure to rural communities and ensuring balanced development across Adamawa State. He noted that investments in road infrastructure remain critical to unlocking the economic potential of communities and improving the quality of life of residents.

Governor Fintiri, while addressing residents and stakeholders, described the road as a catalyst for economic growth, social development, and regional integration. According to him, improved road connectivity will not only facilitate trade and transportation but also enhance access to education, healthcare, and other essential services. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering people-oriented projects that directly impact communities across the state.

Residents of Maiha welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the new road network would attract investment, reduce travel time, and create new opportunities for businesses operating within the border town. Many believe the project will further strengthen Maiha’s position as a key commercial gateway between Nigeria and Cameroon.

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The commissioning of the township road forms part of the Adamawa State Government’s broader infrastructure development agenda aimed at opening up rural communities, promoting economic inclusion, and fostering sustainable development across the state.