President Bola Tinubu has approved a final six-month extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, extending his stay in office until February 2027....

President Bola Tinubu has approved a final six-month extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, extending his stay in office until February 2027.

The extension, according to the Presidency, takes effect after the expiration of his current tenure extension, which was initially expected to end on August 1, 2026.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Presidency explained that the extension is intended to enable Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms, particularly the implementation of the National Single Window project, while also ensuring a smooth and orderly succession process within the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The six-month extension, which will expire in February 2027, is to enable him to consolidate the implementation of the National Single Window and ensure an orderly succession in the service.

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“During the transition period, Adeniyi, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board, will ensure the promotion of eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and the compulsory retirement of officers who have attained 60 years of age or have served 35 years,” the statement reads.

During the transition period, Adeniyi is expected to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service Board to oversee key administrative processes, including the promotion of eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and the retirement of officers who have attained 60 years of age or completed 35 years in service.

Adeniyi’s career in the Customs Service spans several decades, having joined after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University in the late 1980s.

He rose steadily through the ranks, becoming Deputy Comptroller in 2012, Comptroller in 2017, Assistant Comptroller-General in 2020, and Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in January 2023.

He was later appointed Comptroller-General of Customs by President Tinubu in June 2023.