Election personnel and materials have begun moving to polling units in Ekiti South West Local Government Area as preparations intensify for Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State....

Election personnel and materials have begun moving to polling units in Ekiti South West Local Government Area as preparations intensify for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The development was disclosed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in an update posted on its X handle on Saturday morning.

According to the commission, the deployment exercise commenced at about 6:15 a.m., as officials moved sensitive and non-sensitive election materials alongside personnel to designated polling units across the local government area.

The early movement is part of efforts by the electoral body to ensure the timely commencement of voting and the smooth conduct of the governorship election.

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INEC wrote on X: “Election personnel and materials have commenced movement to Polling Units in Ekiti South West Local Government Area as preparations continue for the Ekiti State Governorship Election.

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“The movement began at approximately 6:15 a.m., marking another critical step in ensuring the timely opening of polls across the LGA.”