The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, has ordered Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under the Metro Area Command to eliminate all forms of robbery-related activities within the Abuja city centre within two weeks. This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by the Police…...

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, has ordered Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under the Metro Area Command to eliminate all forms of robbery-related activities within the Abuja city centre within two weeks.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh on Friday, 19th June 2026.

According to the statement, CP Sanusi issued the directive during a strategic meeting with the seventeen (17) DPOs under the Metro Area Command, convened to assess the current security situation and strengthen operational responses to emerging threats across the Federal Capital Territory.

The police chief expressed concern over several recurring security and public order challenges, including traffic robbery, armed vehicle snatching, the “one chance” robbery syndrome, wrong-way driving by motorists, illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists on major roads, vandalisation of public and private property, indiscriminate parking on highways, and persistent traffic congestion.

Following the review, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPOs to decisively address these issues, warning that failure to achieve tangible results within the stipulated two-week period would attract consequences.

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He also instructed all DPOs and the Area Commander Metro to concentrate efforts on securing the city centre, noting that he would personally oversee security operations in the suburbs to ensure broader coverage.

“The CP stressed that he will not condone negligence,” the statement noted, adding that the supervising Area Commander Metro must provide effective leadership and ensure strict compliance with all operational directives.

The Command urged residents of the FCT to continue supporting police operations by providing timely and credible information to the nearest police division or through emergency lines: 08032003913 and 07057337653.