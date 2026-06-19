The Nigeria Police Force has concluded security deployments and operational arrangements for the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026, assuring residents and stakeholders of a peaceful and credible electoral process....

By David Bolarinwa

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded security deployments and operational arrangements for the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026, assuring residents and stakeholders of a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The force said security personnel and operational assets have been deployed across all 2,545 polling units in the state, as well as critical infrastructure, major entry and exit routes, border communities and other strategic locations.

Contained in a post on the Nigeria Police Force X account, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Security, CP Shogunle Abayomi, said a multi-layered security strategy had been put in place to safeguard voters, election officials, observers and electoral materials throughout the exercise.

The statement in part, “Providing an update on the Force’s preparedness, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Security, CP Shogunle Abayomi, stated that a multi-layered security architecture has been adopted to ensure a peaceful, credible, and hitch-free electoral process. Security personnel and operational assets have been strategically deployed across polling units and other identified locations to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, observers, and election materials throughout the exercise.

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“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM assures members of the public that all personnel deployed for election duty have been adequately briefed on their responsibilities and rules of engagement and will discharge their duties professionally, impartially, and in accordance with the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force warns that electoral offences and any act capable of undermining the integrity of the electoral process will be dealt with in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws. Citizens are therefore urged to remain law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election period.

“Members of the public are encouraged to promptly report any security concerns through the dedicated election emergency line, 080062335577, which will remain active throughout the election period to facilitate timely response and intervention.

The Nigeria Police Force urges eligible voters to come out peacefully and exercise their constitutional rights without fear or intimidation, while also cautioning against the spread of unverified information capable of causing panic or disrupting public order.”