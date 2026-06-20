The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air campaign against terrorists and armed bandits in the North-West, carrying out coordinated strikes that targeted identified enclaves and disrupted criminal activities across the region....

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air campaign against terrorists and armed bandits in the North-West, carrying out coordinated strikes that targeted identified enclaves and disrupted criminal activities across the region.

The operations were conducted on June 18 and 19, 2026, under the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, as part of ongoing joint efforts to degrade the capabilities of armed groups and strengthen security in the theatre.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday, June 20, the Air Force said the missions combined precision air strikes with intelligence, surveillance and armed reconnaissance operations.

According to the statement, the Air Force acted on credible intelligence to strike a confirmed terrorist stronghold within the Joint Operations Area.

READ ALSO: NAF Airstrikes Destroy Terrorist Hideouts in Sambisa Forest

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft successfully struck a confirmed terrorist stronghold within the Joint Operations Area, disrupting the activities of criminal elements and degrading their operational capability,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate operation around Kidandan, the Air Force said its aircraft neutralised terrorists after their movement was positively identified.

“In a separate intelligence-led mission around Kidandan, NAF aircraft successfully neutralised terrorists after positively identifying their movement within the area,” it added.

The statement further noted that follow-up reconnaissance missions over Fatika and Sabuwa confirmed that no further terrorist presence or activity was detected.

“Follow-up reconnaissance over Fatika and Sabuwa confirmed the absence of further terrorist activity, while sustained aerial surveillance continued in support of friendly ground forces and ongoing operations across the theatre,” the Air Force stated.

Reaffirming the military’s operational philosophy, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, was quoted as stressing the importance of joint operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Decisive air power delivers its greatest effect when seamlessly integrated with surface operations,” he said.

The Air Force added that intelligence-driven air operations would continue in close coordination with ground troops to dismantle terrorist and bandit networks across the North-West.

It further stated that it remains committed to sustaining operational pressure until criminal elements are completely neutralised, while supporting broader efforts to restore peace and stability in affected communities.

The Nigerian Air Force reiterated that it will continue to deploy precision air power in synergy with other security agencies to protect civilians and secure national territory.