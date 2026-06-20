The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced preparations to mitigate election-related violence ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun State Governorship Election, with the training of selected field agents and supervisors on the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT). The commission disclosed this in a post on its…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced preparations to mitigate election-related violence ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun State Governorship Election, with the training of selected field agents and supervisors on the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT).

The commission disclosed this in a post on its official X handle on Saturday, stating that The Electoral Institute (TEI), INEC’s research and training arm, organised a one-day methodology workshop and fieldwork exercise for participants involved in the project.

According to INEC, the workshop was designed to equip field agents and supervisors with the knowledge, skills and practical tools required for effective data collection, monitoring and reporting of indicators capable of triggering electoral violence before, during and after the election.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, highlighted the importance of evidence-based research in strengthening electoral management and promoting peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

Ajayi said information generated through the EVMAT project would assist INEC and other stakeholders in identifying potential flashpoints and implementing timely interventions to prevent electoral violence.

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He noted that the initiative was part of efforts to deepen electoral integrity and enhance conflict prevention mechanisms ahead of the governorship poll.

Also speaking, the Acting Director-General of The Electoral Institute urged participants to generate credible and empirical evidence that would support electoral conflict prevention efforts.

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He advised the field agents and supervisors to uphold the highest standards of objectivity, accuracy, integrity and professionalism while carrying out their assignments.

The workshop featured a presentation by electoral expert, Dr Aminu Adamu Bello, who introduced participants to the objectives, methodology, scope and expected outcomes of the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool project.

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According to INEC, the training forms part of broader preparations for the Osun governorship election as the commission seeks to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.