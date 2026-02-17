Authorities of the Bayelsà State Police Command has identified the corpse of the 30 years old man beheaded on Mon along Yenigwe area of Igbogene community in Yenagoa Local Government area of the State. According to the Police, the beheaded man is Ebi Doudou also known as “Npotor(Nois)” ...

According to the Police, the beheaded man is Ebi Doudou also known as “Npotor(Nois)” and he is a native of Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The police also identified that the deceased is a member of the a rival cult group known Greenlanders and was attacked and beheaded by suspected member of the Bobos cult group.

Already, the State Police Commissioner, CP Daniel Iyamah Edobor has ordered an immediate manhunt for the killers.

The Police commissioner has detailed the Operation Puff Adder led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo to launch an immediate investigation into the incident and bring those involved to book.

Our correspondent gathered that though the police is yet to conduct an autopsy on the corpse of the deceased, a close check on Monday night showed that the deceased was beheaded and his testicle and penis were also severed.

The Head, the penis and testicles were severed and taken away.

Relatives of the deceased are calling on the investigating team, the Operation Puff Adder, to urgently assist the family and the Ammossoma community to apprehend those behind the cult killing.

They urged the team to set aside the recent attacks and false claims against the Police outfit and the State Police Command.

Senior police sources however assured our correspondent that the investigation team of the Police have already zero in on some key suspects including a notorious Cultist who resides in Swali community.

According to the source, intelligence gathered showed that the killing and the beheading of Ebi Doudou at Yenegwe was a protest against an existing peace accord initiated by the Police led by Commissioner Daniel Iyamah.

It was gathered that upon resumption, CP Daniel Iyamah was confronted with two cult killings in December,2025 and January,2026, he immediately summoned known cult leaders and warned against disorderly conduct and demanded that those behind the killings to be handed to the police.

The peace accord and charge from police Commissioner, according to sources was not welcomed by some known deviants among the groups including one of the identified suspects based in Swali Community

According to the Police, this key suspects is already on the wanted list of the Operation Puff Adder over the alleged discovery of two pump action guns found in his home during a tactical raid last year.

He was alleged to have always detail another dissident zonal cult leader of the Bobos group to always disobey the peace accord and hit any rival group found in his domain.

The source claimed that Ebi Doudou was one of the first victim of the attack, as he was visiting Etegwe when he was rounded up by members of the Bobos and beheaded in a gory manner.