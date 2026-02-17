The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, has arrested a village head and 33 others over the killing of a police officer and the burning of an NSCDC patrol vehicle by suspected illegal miners in Zuzungi, Katcha Local Government Area. The State Commandant, Suberu Aniv...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, has arrested a village head and 33 others over the killing of a police officer and the burning of an NSCDC patrol vehicle by suspected illegal miners in Zuzungi, Katcha Local Government Area.

The State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Minna.

According to him, the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 11, 2025, at about 12:30 p.m., when NSCDC personnel, in collaboration with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and a local security outfit known as Anti-Drugs Control, were on a routine joint patrol at a mining site operated by Millennium Metals Mining Company.

The Commandant explained that the team intercepted individuals allegedly engaged in illegal mining and attempting to smuggle minerals out of the site.

He said the suspects responded violently, mobilising and launching a coordinated attack on the patrol team.

During the attack, an NSCDC Hilux patrol vehicle was set ablaze, while a police officer, Constable Emmanuel Shamsi, was killed in the line of duty.

Security personnel were said to have tactically withdrawn to prevent further casualties.

Following credible intelligence, the command launched a special operation the same day. Fifteen suspects were arrested while attempting to flee the community, while 19 others including the village head were apprehended at the village head’s residence in the Zuzungi Gwari area of Kataeregi, where the attackers had allegedly taken refuge.

All 34 suspects are currently in NSCDC custody. Authorities say investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.