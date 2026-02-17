The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has officially welcomed Commandant Bala Bawa Bodinga as the 15th substantive State Commandant....

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has officially welcomed Commandant Bala Bawa Bodinga as the 15th substantive State Commandant.

His deployment was approved by the Corps’ Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, as part of ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness across state commands.

Bodinga is described as a seasoned and accomplished officer who has held several key operational and administrative roles nationwide.

He previously served as State Commandant in Kebbi, Jigawa and Kano states, where he was credited with providing strategic leadership and improving operational efficiency.

He also served as National Arm Commander, Special Forces, at the National Headquarters in Abuja, demonstrating notable tactical and command capacity.

Speaking shortly after assuming office in Kwara State, Bodinga issued a strong warning to criminal elements, vandals and economic saboteurs to steer clear of the state.

He stressed that the command under his leadership would not tolerate vandalism, destruction of critical national assets, illegal mining, pipeline sabotage or any other form of criminality.

“Kwara State is not and will not be a safe haven for criminals. Those who choose to engage in vandalism or sabotage of government infrastructure will face the full weight of the law. We are fully prepared, operationally and strategically, to deal decisively with offenders,” he said.

The new commandant assured law-abiding residents of the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding lives and property, protecting critical national assets and strengthening intelligence-driven operations.

He also pledged closer collaboration with sister security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and other stakeholders to enhance peace and security across the state.

The NSCDC Kwara State Command called on members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention.