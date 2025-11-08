The Adamawa State Police Command has refuted social media reports alleging that the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state was beheaded by terrorists. In a statement on Saturday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, described the viral po...

The Adamawa State Police Command has refuted social media reports alleging that the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state was beheaded by terrorists.

In a statement on Saturday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, described the viral post as “false, malicious, and deliberately intended to incite panic and religious tension” among residents.

Nguroje said the misinformation originated from a Facebook user identified as “Lionman Lioni,” stressing that the claim was entirely baseless.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has confirmed that no such incident occurred anywhere in Adamawa State.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report and verify information from credible sources before sharing it online.

Nguroje added that the Command remains committed to maintaining peace and public order, disclosing that an investigation has been launched to trace and prosecute the individual behind the misleading post.

The false claim, posted on Saturday by the Facebook user “Lionman Lioni,” alleged that the CAN chairman had been beheaded by “Fulani terrorists” in Adamawa State.