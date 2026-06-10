In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command said its operatives had visited all the schools mentioned and confirmed that no such incidents occurred.

Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, urged members of the public to disregard the reports, which he said were likely spread by mischief makers to incite panic and fear within affected communities.

He added that an intelligence-led investigation had been launched to identify the source of the false information and bring those responsible to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has also directed Divisional Police Officers to intensify collaboration with school authorities under existing school protection initiatives.

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He assured that visibility patrols around schools had been strengthened to guarantee the safety of students, staff and surrounding communities.

The Command advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity through its emergency