Two persons have been confirmed dead following a suspected bandits’ attack in Gyel community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Commissioner of Police says normalcy has been restored and investigations are ongoing.

He noted that kidnapping cases have dropped in recent weeks as several suspected criminals have been arrested during operations across the state.

Newly recruited police constables have also been deployed to the 17 local government areas to boost security presence.

The Command is calling on residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible information to help combat crime in the state.

TVC previously reported that scores of terrorists were killed in a gun duel with police operatives and personnel of the Zamfara State community protection guards along the Funtu-Gusau road.

The success was recorded when a large number of armed bandits ambushed a patrol team at about 1:00 pm on Thursday while approaching Gidan Giye village in the Tsafe Local Government area.

A press statement signed by the police public relations officer of the Zamfara state Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, says other terrorists fled with possible gunshot wounds.