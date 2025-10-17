Scores of terrorists were killed in a gun duel with police operatives and personnel of the Zamfara State community protection guards along the Funtu-Gusau road. The success was recorded when a large number of armed bandits ambushed a patrol team at about 1:00 pm on Thursday while approaching Gidan G...

Scores of terrorists were killed in a gun duel with police operatives and personnel of the Zamfara State community protection guards along the Funtu-Gusau road.

The success was recorded when a large number of armed bandits ambushed a patrol team at about 1:00 pm on Thursday while approaching Gidan Giye village in the Tsafe Local Government area.

A press statement signed by the police public relations officer of the Zamfara state Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, says other terrorists fled with possible gunshot wounds.

Sadly, five policemen, according to the police authority, were killed during the clash.

However, normalcy has been restored to the area, and further reinforcement has been deployed to maintain peace and ensure the safety of commuters along the highway.