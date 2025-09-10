The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has defended its issuance of tinted-glass permits, saying the policy is legal, transparent, and backed by law....

In a statement on Thursday, the Force reacted to reports that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had dragged the Inspector-General of Police to court over the policy.

Citing Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act 2004, the Police said the Inspector-General or an authorised officer is empowered to approve permits for tinted glass, while Section 1(2) of the same Act requires applicants to show good cause — either on health grounds or for security reasons — before approval.

The Force explained that the permit is a key crime-prevention tool aimed at tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and “one chance” operations, and is not designed to infringe on citizens’ rights.

It further clarified that the charges attached to the permits are strictly processing fees used to maintain digital infrastructure for the service, in line with Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which authorises the Police to render specialised services at a fee.

The NPF also pointed to successes recorded under its Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), through which numerous stolen vehicles have been traced and recovered nationwide.

“The alleged claims by individuals and groups that the tinted permit policy is not legal, transparent and constitutionally valid are untrue and misleading,” the Police said.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reiterated the Force’s commitment to professionalism, transparency and the rule of law, assuring Nigerians that the Police will continue to safeguard fundamental rights while pursuing a safer and more secure nation.