The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two notorious suspects linked to an alleged transnational drug smuggling and recovered 197 sachets of Tramadol in a border operation.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the suspects were arrested in the Command’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking & trans-border crimes.

According to the statement, the suspects, a 32-year-old Muhammad Mustapha from Dorayi, Kano State and a 48-year-old Muhammad Sanusi from Garoua, Cameroon Republic, were intercepted by operatives of the Border Patrol Fufore Unit during an operation.

The statement further revealed that the suspects were arrested in possession of 197 sachets of Tramadol.

The statement reads, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the illicit substances were transported from a South-Eastern state and were being conveyed through Adamawa State with the intention of smuggling them into the Republic of Cameroon before they were intercepted.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, commended the personnel of the Border Patrol Unit for their vigilance and Professionalism.

He directed the Command CP’s Monitoring Unit to take over the case for diligent investigation and further necessary action.

Morris reiterated the Command’s commitment to ridding the state of drug-related and illicit crimes.

