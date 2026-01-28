The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the younger brother of the late Alhaji Sadiq Kawu Boga as the prime suspect in his murder. The arrest marks a breakthrough in the Command’s sustained fight against violent crimes, including culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal poss...

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the younger brother of the late Alhaji Sadiq Kawu Boga as the prime suspect in his murder.

The arrest marks a breakthrough in the Command’s sustained fight against violent crimes, including culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement, stating that following credible intelligence, operatives attached to the Gombi Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with professional hunters, swung into action and arrested Abubakar Sadiq, a 40-year-old male from Boga Village, Gombi Local Government Area.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of his elder brother, Alhaji Sadiq Kawu Boga, which occurred on 20 January 2026. During interrogation, Abubakar Sadiq confessed to committing the crime alongside five other accomplices.

The statement added that the suspect led police to the recovery of one (1) AK-47 rifle used in committing the crime, as well as twenty-four (24) rounds of live ammunition.

The suspect further mentioned two accomplices, including one 35-year-old Jalo Hamiyu and 41-year-old Umar Baba, both males and residents of Fotta Village, Gombi LGA.

Consequently, on the same date, a joint team of Police operatives, hunters, and members of the Civilian JTF proceeded to the suspects’ hideouts to effect their arrest.

However, upon sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire in an attempt to escape, leading to a gun duel that resulted in their neutralisation.

Additional exhibits recovered at the scene include: One (1) locally made single-barrel rifle, andOne (1) Dane gun.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the Divisional Police Officer and his men, and reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to aid security operations. The suspect(s) will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.