The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in a sustained intelligence-led operation, have arrested several suspects linked to the destruction of public infrastructure and drug-related activities in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a late Tuesday statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the command recovered critical power cables worth over N31 million, drainage covers, transformers, and indian hemp.

The statement reads, “Vandalism of public infrastructure is not just theft, it is an attack on our collective safety and daily life.

“In a sustained intelligence-led operation, the FCT Police Command under the leadership of CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, arrested suspects involved in vandalism and drug-related activities across Mabushi, Maitama, and the Central Business District.”

The statement added, “Recovered items include critical power cables worth over ₦31 million, drainage covers, transformers, and large quantities of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“These criminal acts disrupt electricity, internet services, and endanger innocent citizens. The Command remains resolute in tracking down not only perpetrators but also receivers and buyers of stolen public assets.”

TVC News previously reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six notorious armed robbery suspects linked to a series of violent crimes, particularly around nightclubs and recreational centres within the Abuja metropolis.

On Friday, 17th January 2026, at about 5:45 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc., directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to ensure the immediate arrest of the criminal gang.